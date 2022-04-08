Activision confirmed that Call of Duty will completely abandon the annual releasebut there will be the so-called “always on“, A live service that seems to put a greater focus on multiplayer at the center of everything. Indeed it appears that everything revolves around season passes, playable operators and the like.

The news came via theCharlieIntel Twitter accountwho shared a statement from a person working within Activision, along with an internal company email which explains what the plans will be for Call of Duty and for the publisher itself.

Here’s the internal email that was sent to Blizzard employees: pic.twitter.com/Phm5byMafy – CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 7, 2022

In fact it is possible to see that Activision will change the role of all American offices that deal with the quality of the game. Yupwill become employees in all respectsso they can work to make Call of Duty the greatest live service.

This choice implies that all the games that are part of the franchise, including the battle royale Warzone, will have a longer support time. At best we will seeor all development teams converge in the Call of Duty projecttherefore it means having more game modes, while the QA team (quality control, in Italian) will give support in understanding what can be improved, also thanks to player feedback.

One thing that casts a shadow over this gigantic project is the meaning of “always on“, Since together with”live serviceHas always created a certain resentment on the part of the players. This type of game is often supported for life, which is a quick way for the company to generate large amounts of revenueespecially if we take into account microtransactions and season passes.

Also, with this change it doesn’t mean that the development team will stand still, rather, it will have to concentrate on creating patches, updates, emergency maintenance as quickly as possible. Especially since the shooter in question already has a lot of cheating problems and is one of the most played franchises in the world, so the number of players is huge.

Only time will tell if this move by Activision Blizzard turns out to be truly right or a gamble gone wrong, but it is certain that it will be necessary to calculate the advantages and disadvantages.