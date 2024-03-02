













Through Twitter Activision confirmed that Call of Duty will have a collaboration with the popular Warhammer 40,000 franchise. This will be with the current installments of this series of FPS or First Person Shooters, CoD: Modern Warfare 3 and CoD:Warzone.

From what has been revealed so far, it will include skins or appearances based on battle units such as the Space Marines, Sisters of Battle and Astra Militarum, the best known.

For now there are no images or videos about what it looks like in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and CoD:Warzone. Likewise, there is no release window or date, so it's a good idea to stay tuned.

It is necessary to point out that the existence of this peculiar crossover came to light thanks to a leak. That was in early 2024 when a data miner discovered very revealing images of loading screens.

Fountain: THQ.

The thing is that they were designs based on Warhammer 40,000. If we take into account the warlike approach of this franchise, the same as the series of Call of Duty In general, this collaboration with CoD: Modern Warfare 3 and CoD:Warzone It makes a lot of sense.

It will certainly be very interesting to see how well the appearance of the Warhammer 40,000 characters is recreated in COD. The original Space Marine is a fairly bulky unit.

The reason is the suit he wears, which gives him an extremely impressive appearance. Warhammer 40,000 began as a miniature figures wargame in 1987.

But as time went by, it began to expand further in the form of spin-offs or derivatives, as well as novels, comics and video games.

Fountain: Marvel.

There are several titles based on this franchise and this collaboration with Call of Duty It is a sample of that. Maybe there is a live-action series on the way to Amazon Prime Video.

