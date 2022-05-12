godzilla and kong, the biggest monsters of the Monsterverse make their arrival in Mexico City. As part of the Operation Monarch from Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision decided to make a special celebration. The appointment is on May 11 at 8 PM in the Manacar shopping center.

Event attendees will witness a showdown of epic proportions alongside Kong and Godzilla. This will feature the participation of well-known Call of Duty: Warzone streamers. Among them we find Rivers, ElMariana, Bean3r and Mingod who will team up to participate in duels.

In addition to seeking victory in Call of Duty: Warzone they will have to survive the chaos. Kong and Godzilla will cause a great deal of destruction on their way through Caldera Island., which adds a new level of difficulty. Do not miss the opportunity to be a spectator in the first row of these duels of the Operation Monarch in Manacar Shopping Center.

The massive creatures are part of a limited-time event now available for all players to enjoy.. As long as the Operation Monarchthe operators of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard they will be able to face the most famous monsters of the cinema.

Not to mention that there will be a lot of special content alluding to Kong and Godzilla. Including new skins, weapon blueprints, calling cards, and more. Make sure you connect to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard so you don’t miss out on anything.

What is Operation Monarch in Call of Duty: Warzone?

From May 11 to May 25, Operation Monarch will be active in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. This is a collaboration with the cinematic universe known as monsterverse. That is why we see Kong and Godzilla visit Caldera Island to join in the battle royale fun.

During this, players will be able to gain intelligence from monarch, the association that monitors monsters. There will also be different challenges and the opportunity to buy different items inspired by Godzilla vs Kong. Perhaps something of the most striking of this event of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard is that we will be able to face them directly.

There will be times when the Titans go into a state of frenzy. Players will have the option to run from them or face them. Those who do the most damage to them will have the opportunity to control their power through the SCREAM device.

This event sounds pretty flashy, especially if you’re a fan of these huge beings and their movies. Will they enter to face them in Caldera? Will they go to the face-to-face event? Tell us in the comments.

