Call of Duty: Warzone’s new point of interest has arrived – and it’s absolute carnage.

Drop into Verdansk right now and you’ll see the new Shipwreck in the bottom right hand corner of the map.

It’s the Vodianoy cargo ship that’s been threatening to crash into the map – and, as expected, it’s got zombies on it.

I’ve tried dropping in to Shipwreck to check it out and it’s pretty much impossible. You’re likely to die within a minute or so. At least I am! Here’s what it looks like right now (yes, all those red trails are of players heading to the Vodianoy):

It looks like others are having a similar experience:

Trying to view the new content like … desde r / CODWarzone This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

What’s going on in the Vodinoy desde r / CODWarzone This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Welp ……. desde r / CODWarzone This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

The carnage at Shipwreck comes as little surprise given how long it’s been since the last meaningful change to Verdansk. What’s this all leading to? A nuke and a significant map change, it looks like.

A better option, perhaps, is to check out the new missile silos that have emerged since this morning’s update. The video below is a quick run-through of one of them: