Call of Duty: Warzone’s big nuke event is set for 8pm UK time on 21st April.

A tweet from the official Call of Duty account revealed the time and date, alongside the phrase “The end is near …”

So, what’s happening? Activision’s plan for Verdansk was set in motion by the arrival of zombies on the map as part of season two. Each week, the zombies have spread to new areas. As we reach the climax of the season, this “containment protocol” will fail, and the powers that be will nuke the map. It’s the only way to be sure, after all.

And we’ve already seen what this may look like. Hilariously, nukes launched into the air and then fell to earth before they were supposed to.

What happens after the nuke? Verdansk gets a refresh and a 1980s-themed lick of paint. We’ve already seen what this looks like via the leak of an incomplete trailer.

This is the culmination of the controversial integration of Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War into Warzone. This integration has caused significant problems in recent months, with overpowered weapons and other issues coming to the fore.

There is certainly a feeling that Verdansk has grown stale, and a new map is needed to keep players interested in Activision’s battle royale. The question is, how far does this 1980s refresh go? If it’s simply a rejig of the map, it may not go far enough for some. But if the map is significantly changed, it could prove extremely popular.