FaZe Swagg, youtuber as well as a star of the esports world, he is Raven Software logo tattooed on one buttock after losing a bet related to Call of Duty: Warzone.

It all started with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, the game’s latest maxi expansion, at the end of last year. Among the changes made was the change of the Loadout Drop, which with the new version could only be purchased after the first circle had narrowed. Basically players ended up having money found in the game that they couldn’t spend.

The news was received very badly by many Call of Duty: Warzone players, including Faze Swagg, who at the beginning of January bet with Raven Software that he would have the company logo tattooed on his right buttock in case he had restored the loadout. original.

There and then Raven Software had not responded to the provocation, but a few days ago the official Twitter account of the Call of Duty franchise published a message aimed at making fun of Swagg: “I am looking for a talented tattoo artist, do you have any advice for me? I ask for a friend.”

Of course, the post was born from the fact that Raven Software restored the loadout drop as required and then moved on to beating cash (never say that feedback is not listened to, especially with live service). Swagg actually had to keep his word, so as not to make a fool of himself in front of the whole community. As you can see from his tweet, he also documented the tattoo with a photo.