Recently, online gamers have started reporting an error when launching Call of Duty Warzone. Simply put, Xbox players who are not enrolled in Xbox Live Gold fail to play the shooter and he is told that the “profile is not allowed to play multiplayer”.

We remind you that in the case of free to play like Call of Duty Warzone there is no need to be a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold, but the free level is enough Live Silver. This error should therefore not appear. Raven Software has given an answer to the question, confirming that it is aware of the problem.

For the moment there is therefore no solution, but Raven’s team will investigate the matter and – hopefully – fix the problem in time. You can follow the link to Trello indicated in the tweet from the Call of Duty Warzone developers. When there are updates, they will likely be immediately reported via that tab.

In the meantime, please note that Call of Duty’s anti-cheat now makes honest players invisible to cheaters.