Activision has announced that in conjunction with the launch of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 scheduled for November 16, the servers of Call of Duty: Warzone they will come off for 12 days and will be active again on November 28, 2022. The game will come relaunched as “Call of Duty Warzone Caldera” and will be completely separate from the new iteration of the battle royale.

As explained on the official website of the series, this “short break” is necessary for Raven Software to focus on launching Warzone 2.0 to make sure its ecosystem is functioning properly. Once everything is considered stable and after a short break to allow the development team to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, the servers of the first Warzone will be back active from 19:00 on November 28th.

Call of Duty Warzone Caldera will offer classic Battle Royale playlists. However, Rebirth’s Island and Fortune’s Keep will not be present, with Activision promising “exciting developments” regarding small maps with the next seasons of Warzone 2.0.

Call of Duty Warzone, an official artwork

With Call of Duty Warzone Caldera, players will continue to have access to the content and progression of Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. There will no longer be an internal store, but on the other hand it will be possible transfer COD Points to Warzone 2.0while this option will not be available for double XP tokens.

Staying on the subject, here are the contents coming with Season 1 of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and the details on dates and times for the preload and the opening of the servers.