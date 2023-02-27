Santiago ‘Santi’ Giménez, a Mexican naturalized Argentine player, shared in a recent video interview how he met his girlfriend and revealed that Call of Duty: Warzone had a lot to do with it.

The current Feyenoord Rotterdam player in the Netherlands Eredivisie brought up this anecdote when interacting with his fans.

His answer begins from minute 4:24 in the filming that we share with you and it is interesting to know it.

When talking about his current partner, the actress Fernanda Serrano, he began by saying ‘I have a very particular story with my girlfriend. It’s hard to understand, but I met her through Play, through [Call of Duty] Warzone’.

To the above, he added “We played online in Play, I already knew her on Instagram, but I hadn’t seen her in person and I saw that she was playing”. Gimenez then said ‘So I invited her to play with me because I also play Warzone there’.

Fountain: Twitter.

Santi Giménez continued narrating what happened and highlighted ‘When he accepted my friend request, well we started playing online and everything like a month without seeing each other, just listening to each other and everything’.

Later, he explained ‘and until one day I told him: ‘hey, we have to go out, we have to see each other”. Later he pointed out that this relationship arising from Call of Duty: Warzone It was in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Things worked out pretty well for both of them.

Apart from playing Call of Duty: Warzone, what has Santi Giménez done in football?

While Santi Giménez managed to relate to Call of Duty: Warzone he developed his sports career, which began in the sub-15 and sub-17 category of Cruz Azul; he made his professional debut in August 2017.

But it would reach Liga MX until two years later. In July 2022, he left Mexican lands to improve himself and join European football where he signed with Feyenoord. His contract spans four full seasons with this team.

Fountain: Activision.

Although Giménez was born in Argentina, he decided to represent Mexico. On one occasion she said ‘I feel more Mexican than Argentine’, since most of his life he has lived in the Mexican Republic; that since his father decided to move to this country.

Although he was called up to the Mexican Soccer Team, he was not in the final team put together by Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martino, where he could perhaps make a difference in the 2022 Soccer World Cup.

