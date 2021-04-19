Raven Software has nerfed the controversial Sykov pistol three days after it launched into Call of Duty: Warzone.

Certain abilities of the controversial full-auto pistol, which was being used in combination with the 80-round drum and the akimbo perk to devastate enemies at close range, have seen a significant nerf.

Here’s the rundown:

Sorokin 140mm Auto (Sykov) – Hip spread increased.

Akimbo (Sykov) – Movement speed reduced by five per cent.

80 Round Drums (Sykov) – Movement speed reduced by five per cent, ADS movement speed reduced by seven per cent.

When equipping the Sykov with the Sorokin 140mm Auto and the 80 Round Drums, damage is reduced by 25 per cent.

Raven later clarified on Twitter that the 25 per cent damage reduction to the Sykov applies when the Sorokin 140mm Auto and the 80 Round Drums are paired. There is no damage reduction when using these attachments independently.

It sounds like a significant nerf to the Sykov, which has dominated Activision’s battle royale for the weekend before the launch of season three – and its nuke-fueled 1980s revamp.

Today’s Warzone update, which weighs in at 2.349GB on PlayStation 5, also makes other meaningful changes, such as removing the RC-XD from Buy Stations and making them available only from Containment Monitors, and fixing the Modern Warfare sniper rifle glint bug.

Here are the patch notes:

GENERAL:

The RC-XD has been removed from Buy Stations and is now only available via Containment Monitors.

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to equip Armor Plates after activating certain Killstreaks or Field Upgrades.

The Containment Protocol missiles will no longer land in the Play Area.

The Containment Protocol missiles have had their sound effects volume reduced.

Fixed a bug causing Loadout Drops to block movement and projectiles after the crate collapses.

King Slayer Trios – The Gas Circle will no longer move completely outside of the Play Area.

BLUEPRINTS:

The Swatt Master Blueprint now correctly displays the Electric Dismemberment icon.

ATTACHMENTS: