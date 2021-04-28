A new Call of Duty: Warzone update has issued a fix for the Hunt for Adler limited-time event.

It has also taken aim at under the map exploits.

First up, the Hunt for Adler event, which rewards the Tortured & Rescued Adler skin upon completion of a series of challenges. Players have had a lot of trouble with this, with the associated challenges not tracking as intended, and the intel required to obtain spawning outside the playable map.

Developer Raven said these issues should be sorted now, but the update comes just one day before the event ends.

“Although the #Warzone Hunt for Adler event issues have been addressed, we realize that little time remains,” Raven tweeted. “We’d like to give everyone ample opportunity to complete their Challenges!

“We’re considering several options and will update you soon.”

Meanwhile, Raven said the update fixes several map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.

As we’ve reported, players were using a glitch to get under the new map at various points of interest – and shoot enemies unseen.

Also of note: the update fixes a bug that would cause gas mask overlays to remain on screen indefinitely if a player exited the gas as their gas mask was fully depleted.

And here’s a good one: “The explosion in Verdansk’s vista no longer dances around when viewed from different angles. Thanks Geeky P.”

If you’re wondering what that’s about, check out the tweet below, from Geeky Pastimes:

The Explosion in the distance also has some moves pic.twitter.com/lziwNf1BZO – Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) April 22, 2021

And finally, Raven teased balance changes for the CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83, and Bullfrog, as well as changes to ADS firing speed on Cold War attachments.

The patch notes are over on Raven’s website.