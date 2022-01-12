L’mid-season update of Season 1 of Call of Duty Warzone will improve the game performance on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, according to promises made by Raven Software.

Since the launch of Pacific and the Caldera map, console players in free-to-play battle royale have been experiencing performance issues.

Fortunately, the situation should improve within a few hours, as the new Call of Duty Warzone update will be available starting from 06:00 Italian tomorrow, 13 January 2022, and according to Raven’s words, it will include “initial fixes to address a number of problems found on Xbox and PlayStation”.

However, Raven also states that “these fixes are the first of a series and they will not solve all problems in one go. ”

“We appreciate your patience as we work to provide everyone with a fun and seamless stay in Caldera.”

Meanwhile, the Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone crossover with Attack of the Giants was officially announced yesterday, starting in January with a first bundle inspired by Captain Levi Ackerman and further updates coming during Season 1.