The launch of Season 4’s Call of Duty Warzone and of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now underway, with millions and millions of players ready to battle with all the news that the new update has brought with it. Last, but not yet released, it will be a radical change in the balance of play which will involve all the users of the battle royale.

The developer of the title, Raven Software, is in the process of launching a new update that will significantly increase the time it takes to defeat, and therefore take down, all opponents in the game. The same software house stated that this will lead to “radical changes in balance“, Thus allowing us not to die as quickly as we do now.

The announced numbers speak of an increase that will bring the average kill time to rise by about 60-100 milliseconds. Numbers that apparently may seem insignificant, but in a game like this, where speed is the key focus of the experience, they make the difference.

The reason for this choice seems to be “aesthetic”, or better to say “Scenographic”. In practice, the development house wants to allow a greater escape time to the players under attack, giving way to be able to make real action movie-style escapes. With today’s average kill times, in fact, you rarely see such escapes once you have been targeted.

These are the words regarding the novelty that will soon be added:

At a very high level, Call of Duty Warzone is a very challenging game. The more time we devote to the mechanical and strategic knowledge of the title, the higher the ‘skill ceiling’ and the higher our mastery will be. We believe the frequency of these updates, and how we approach them, contributes to more fun. We want to allow more escapes from impossible situations, epic moments and action. Since some weapons are much more lethal than others, we believe that a reduction in the effectiveness of these outliers is necessary. We expect these changes to increase the average kill time by approximately 60-100 milliseconds and not only increase the overall ability to express skills, but should also give some currently underused weapons a second chance.

To the following link you can read more in detail the appropriate changes to the game, while in the image just above you can get a snapshot of the upcoming changes.

We remind you as always that Call of Duty Warzone is available on all major gaming platforms as well as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (here our review).