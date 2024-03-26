Activision Blizzard released the launch trailer today Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzonegiving an appointment to all the players for Wednesday 3 April 2024 and revealing the return of the beloved map Rebirth Island.

The map is a remake of Alactraz from the Blackout battle royale mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and was launched in the first version of Warzone in December 2020, while it is not present in version 2.0 of Warzone published in November 2022. In short, for many players this is a welcome return and it is not excluded that it will be an incentive for the return of many users who had paused the shooter.