Activision Blizzard released the launch trailer today Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzonegiving an appointment to all the players for Wednesday 3 April 2024 and revealing the return of the beloved map Rebirth Island.
The map is a remake of Alactraz from the Blackout battle royale mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and was launched in the first version of Warzone in December 2020, while it is not present in version 2.0 of Warzone published in November 2022. In short, for many players this is a welcome return and it is not excluded that it will be an incentive for the return of many users who had paused the shooter.
Rebirth Island is already available in Warzone Mobile
Furthermore, Rebirth Island is also available within Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (here is our review), the version created specifically for smartphones of the battle royale and available since March 21st. This version shares battle passes and progress made with the “home” version for PC and console.
For the moment, no other specific details for Warzone Season 3 have been revealed. According to some “deep throats” specialized in the Activision shooter scene, it could also include some guns already seen in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, such as the Bal assault rifle, the Mors sniper rifle and the MP9 machine gun. We'll see.
#Call #Duty #Warzone #Season #launch #trailer #confirms #return #Rebirth #Island
Leave a Reply