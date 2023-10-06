Call Of Duty: Warzone continues its path of evolution and enrichment with the arrival of one new mapcall Urzikistan and presented in the last few hours with a dedicated video together with various other details, during the official event.

During the presentation of the multiplayer modes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which took place yesterday evening, several new features were announced regarding the upcoming chapter for the first-person shooter series.

In addition to the Zombie mode presented with a gameplay trailer, Warzone has also received its dose of news, as demonstrated by this new video dedicated to Urzikistan, the map that will soon be added to the contents of the multiplayer battle royale game.

The map is scheduled to launch December 2023as an integral part of Warzone Season 01 following the release of Modern Warfare 3.