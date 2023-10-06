Call Of Duty: Warzone continues its path of evolution and enrichment with the arrival of one new mapcall Urzikistan and presented in the last few hours with a dedicated video together with various other details, during the official event.
During the presentation of the multiplayer modes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which took place yesterday evening, several new features were announced regarding the upcoming chapter for the first-person shooter series.
In addition to the Zombie mode presented with a gameplay trailer, Warzone has also received its dose of news, as demonstrated by this new video dedicated to Urzikistan, the map that will soon be added to the contents of the multiplayer battle royale game.
The map is scheduled to launch December 2023as an integral part of Warzone Season 01 following the release of Modern Warfare 3.
This is a map characterized by various urban areas and divided in the middle by a river. It is described as a smaller but much denser version of Al Mazrah and Caldera, containing 11 points of interest based on the first viewing.
A train also runs within the urban region, which players will be able to control, for the first time in the series. Another new feature is the presence of ziplines that can be used to quickly move from one point to another on the map, escape combat or carry out assaults.
There are three new perks for players in Urzikistan: Shrouded, which allows a smoke grenade to be thrown when a player is down, to allow for an additional chance of survival; Irradiated, which makes the player faster and less likely to take gas damage and finally Resolute, which increases movement when injured.
There will also be a new Gulag structured as a three-way map and a vertical movement in the center. Urzikistan will be playable in both Plunder and battle royale modes at launch, alongside Vondel and Ashika. A new version of Warzone Ranked is also expected to launch in 2024.
