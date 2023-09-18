THE server Of Call of Duty: Warzone version 1.0 they will be turned off next weekapproximately one thousand three hundred days after the launch of the battle royale produced by Activision, which took place on March 10, 2020.
As we know, the game was replaced last November by Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0: aupdated edition of the experience, which includes a series of new features although it is not available exclusively on current generation platforms, as initially thought.
An important step for the franchise
There is no doubt that Warzone represented an important step for the Call of Duty franchise, which had the opportunity to translate its consolidated mechanics into a battle royale context with a free-to-play structure.
This operation allowed the Activision brand to intercept a potentially new audience and therefore to increase its user base.
