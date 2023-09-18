THE server Of Call of Duty: Warzone version 1.0 they will be turned off next weekapproximately one thousand three hundred days after the launch of the battle royale produced by Activision, which took place on March 10, 2020.

As we know, the game was replaced last November by Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0: aupdated edition of the experience, which includes a series of new features although it is not available exclusively on current generation platforms, as initially thought.