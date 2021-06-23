Roze’s controversial skin in Call of Duty: Warzone seems to have finally been fixed in season 4 and apparently no longer allows for an unfair advantage. The change was demonstrated by a YouTuber who uploaded the video where the changes can be seen.

This skin was initially launched as part of 2020’s Warzone and Modern Warfare content, covering Roze in matte black from head to toe, while also giving her a black mask with black camouflage paint around her eyes. This effectively made her invisible in the dark shadows, and as a premium Battle Pass item – a level 100 unlock – some players have accused the Call of Duty developers of creating a “pay-to-win” scenario. In season 3 the Raven Software development studio had made small but insignificant changes, so much so that this skin still gave players big advantages.

Now it seems that this advantage is gone: the Warzone season update released a few days ago, substantially improves the visibility of the skin at times giving it almost a kind of glow when the character hides in the shadows. Below you can take a look at the video published by the YouTuber.

It is currently unclear why Raven Software took so long to “nerf” the skin, but it must be said that the team is continuing to publish bursting content within the Call of Duty battle royale. Either way, players should be satisfied now.

Source: Eurogamer.net