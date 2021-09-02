Raven Software has published the update of the playlist for Call of Duty Warzone, Activision’s battle royale shooter. The update of 2 September 2021 doesn’t include any gameplay changes – it’s a server-side hotfix, so you won’t need to download any patches.
As you can see for yourself in the Raven Software tweet below, the Call of Duty Warzone Playlists additions I’m:
- Verdansk – BR – All Squads
- Verdansk – Blood Money – Trios
- Verdansk – Armored Royale
Those removedinstead, they are:
- Verdansk – Buy Backs – All
- Verdansk – Plunder – Quads
- Verdansk – Payload
Finally, Call of Duty Warzone has maintained the Rebirth Island – Resurgence – Quads Playlist, much to the chagrin of players on Twitter who complained about the lack of news for Rebirth.
It would seem that for the September 2 update there are no other changes, although as always it is possible that the developers have changed something “secretly” without reporting it. Call of Duty Warzone is now in Season 5 which will continue until the arrival of Call of Duty Vanguard, the next chapter in the saga.
Speaking of Call of Duty Vanguard: here is a video comparison between PS4 and PS5, the technical differences of the alpha.
