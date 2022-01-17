The anticheat system Ricochet seems to have by now a notoriety similar to the game he is protecting, that Call of Duty: Warzone who has seen it cooked and raw and there does not seem to be a real solution against cheaters. Still, something seems to be working.

While in fact the system developed by Raven Software has been broken, making cheaters come back from all over the world, there are those who have noticed that Ricochet actually has a second level of control, more subtle but which could turn out to be a boomerang. According to a cheatmaker on CharlieIntel, Ricochet seems to decrease the percentage of damage inflicted by those with very high and out of the ordinary stats, which can be summed up with the horrible term “nerf”.

Therefore, those who use the cheats in CoD Warzone, will find themselves marked for life regardless of the use of the cheat at that particular moment, thus ruining the game for those who have seen fit to enter this unhealthy world. There are no countermeasures at this time, except the advice to limit the use of the anti-recoil to 30%, so as not to “stand out” too much in the standings.

On the other hand, such a gimmick has begun to worry pro-players, those who have the talent or have trained hard to achieve some notable results. While there is no specific statement yet, there is a risk that even honest players will get the same kind of “target” as Ricochet sets.

