Whenever a game receives a major update, we’re bound to see some bugs and glitches in the first few weeks. Several players have reported seeing the infamous invisibility glitch issue re-emerge while playing Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4.

Twitch streamer its_iron found himself taking damage seemingly out of nowhere.

The player initially assumed that the damage was coming from an air strike, but soon after he realized that an invisible player was shooting him in the back. Before the player could react, the hidden opponent hit him.

The kill-cam showed that the enemy player was actually right behind the streamer, yet was somehow completely invisible. Many of the commentators have also expressed their frustration to see this glitch come back once again.

Source