Call of Duty Warzone: Season 4 has been launched recently, with a new and substantial injection of content for Activision’s famous battle royale shooter, but apparently there are also some problems to be solved that emerged immediately in the first hours of the game, like this strange one bug which concerns a leads capable of killing instantly the players.

As we have seen, the Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War was presented in the trailer on the occasion of E3 2021, moreover the only presence regarding the famous Activision series, considering that the new chapter, perhaps titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, will probably be presented at its own specific event.

There are several news and events introduced with Season 4, among which we finally find the 120hz also on PS5, new battle pass and changes to weapons, but among the positive additions there are also some glitches, obviously: as you can see a this address, some users have discovered a door that kills.

Reddit user Rxelik posted a video in which we see the bug in action: if a player touches the door, his energy immediately drops to zero. Although this is a somewhat bizarre situation, it can be quite a problem on the balance front, therefore the glitch should be corrected as soon as possible. In any case, the matter has already been reported to Raven, the development team that deals with Call of Duty: Warzone, so the bug should be fixed with a future update as soon as possible.