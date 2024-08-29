All Call of Duty: Warzone fans will be happy to know that the video game will officially return to the Verdansk map once again in 2025 after players have been asking for it to come back for years.

According to reports Activision confirmed at the presentation of Call of Duty: Next that in Warzone They would bring back the player-favorite map, Verdansk; more specifically in spring 2025. However, we don’t know much beyond this epic return.

Source: Activision

The last time the mythical map was seen in Call of Duty: Warzone It was before 2021 ended, where players had to survive a bombing inside the world in the “Last Hours of Verdansk” event, it’s been almost 3 years since fans last saw it.

In addition to this news, Call of Duty: Next He also gave us more information about other titles in the franchise, especially Black Ops 6which we know will have a zombie game mode again, will have up to 16 maps and many more interesting details.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Did you know that the classic Verdansk map is currently playable?

Believe it or not, Verdansk can currently be played for those who can’t wait for the excitement, as in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile It has been available since early 2024, as it has two map options for the Battle Royale game mode, where we can find the classic one.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile It is available for iOS or Android mobile devices, the game is completely free from the PlayStore and AppStore for all types of users.

The minimum requirements to play this game are to have 4GB of Ram, 2GB of available space and an operating system as updated as possible and a good internet. This will facilitate and improve your experience playing the video game to have more fluidity.

