Like many other games, Call of Duty: Warzone wants to look good on next-gen hardware with the idea of ​​keeping its services operational for years to come. While an intergenerational patch itself arrives, Raven Software release another optional texture pack, which you can find on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

The download isn’t too high by today’s standards – it’s 7GB, but it’s only recommended to go through the installation if you’re playing on a screen. 2560x1440p resolution or higher so you can appreciate the changes. PC and Xbox One X, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 consoles can play back frames at resolutions equal to or close to these, but Standard PS4 and Xbox One no: it is an improvement beyond the reach of those consoles.

In recent months, Call of Duty Warzone introduced support for 120 hertz displays on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as the aforementioned weapon texture packs or character modeling. The game has a long history of struggling to keep all this content at bay, reaching the point that some console hard drives were simply unable to store the massive battle royale. Therefore, the possibility of choosing the content that we install is welcomed by fans.

Activision has found great success in the first year of Warzone’s life, a quite remarkable free to play experience that, by the weight of its own popularity, has had to deal with all kinds of toxic users. But recently, the worst enemy of developers has also become that of players: the door that kills you instantly.

