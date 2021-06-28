Call of Duty: Warzone, On its own, it is a game that exceeds 100GB of storage, but if that was not enough, there are several HD texture packs that considerably increase the size of the game in exchange for better graphic fidelity. Well, another of these packs is already available that promises to bring the title to 4K resolution.

Users of Xbox and PlayStation you can now download the Texture Pack 5 by Warzone, which, as I mentioned before, allows the game to reach resolutions higher than 1440p. Although this pack can be downloaded at PS4 and Xbox One, Activision suggests that only those with a PS4 Pro / PS5 or Xbox One X / Xbox Series X or S. In terms of size, it occupies 6.56GB of storage.

Remember that Activision said they were already working on a next-gen version of Warzone, although they have not yet put an exact date. The only thing that they have mentioned to date is that the game will run and look better, in addition to that in PS5 will surely make use of the DualSense.

Fountain: Activision