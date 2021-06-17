Call of Duty: Warzone has become the first PlayStation 4 backwards compatible game to support 120hz on PlayStation 5.

Season 4 launched this morning, and buried within the patch notes is word Warzone now has 120hz support for PS5. This requires HDMI 2.1.

Eurogamer News Cast: who won E3 2021?

It’s a surprise but welcome addition, and hopefully heralds similar updates from other PS4 games running in back compat form on PS5.

Enable 120hz in the PS5’s settings.

In November, Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward added 120fps support to Warzone on Xbox Series X.

Activision declined to comment when contacted by Eurogamer at the time, leaving us to assume the reason for this difference had to do with the way Sony handles backwards compatibility. Back then, I speculated that Infinity Ward / Raven Software would have to create a full PS5 port of Warzone in order to enable 120fps on the console.

Then we received evidence to suggest that line of thinking was correct. Rocket League is in a similar boat to Warzone: the hugely popular football driving game was updated to run at 120fps on Xbox Series X, but not on PS5.

Developer Psyonix told Eurogamer there were a few reasons for the decision, and pointed out enabling 120fps on PS5 “requires a full native port”, whereas it’s just a “minor patch” on Xbox Series X and S.