The new Caldera map of Call of Duty: Warzone is still a bit crude, with a number of bugs and glitches plaguing every game, but there is a positive note: players say the new anti-cheat Activision is doing its job.

Since the game’s release in March 2020, cheaters have ramped up Warzone’s Verdansk map. Despite the banning of over half a million accounts, there was always an influx of cheaters in Verdansk. Fortunately, the new Call of Duty Warzone map has brought new security measures.

The launch of Season 1 and the Caldera map of Warzone is equivalent to the release of Activision’s new anti-cheat Ricochet. This driver can manage and monitor various applications on the player’s PC, and controls any programs that might attempt to manipulate the game.

Warzone players are reporting very few encounters with cheaters since the launch of Ricochet. Reddit user post Good_Vibez_1997 acknowledges that Warzone is in a bad state in terms of play quality, but also says, “However, I think it’s important to recognize how important the introduction of Ricochet’s anti-cheat was.” Players continue the discussion by saying that they have never seen so few cheaters since Warzone’s launch. The responses to the post are filled with other players commenting positively on the situation. One user added: “I ran into a cheater on Ricochet’s release day and that’s it. I used to get one every 4 games or so.”

Another user says: “Even though the game is broken and there are countless problems that need to be fixed, I think between all the hatred and complaints (deserved, I add) we should acknowledge that the anti-cheat has worked brilliantly and hopefully that continues for a long time “.

Among the various problems with Warzone is the fact that the number of players per match has been reduced to limit disconnections.