It seems that things are not going well for the players of Call of Duty Warzone: With the Season 2 update introducing a number of major changes, not only have the changes arrived but also serious issues that undermine gameplay.

Gamers have noticed several bugs, including texture issues on Caldera, but many of them have also experienced major lag issues. “I play on a high-end PC, and I can attest to that the lag is real“said one player.”It was fine before they took out the April Fool playlists“Others also have severe stuttering problems and speakers opening” in slow motion. ”

There are also several players who can no longer participate in matches. “Every game, without exception. Rebirth, BR, Plunder, I literally can’t play“added another user.



For now, Raven Software hasn’t said anything about it yet, but players are expecting a patch in a short time that can solve these serious problems.

Source: Dexerto