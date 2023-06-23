Many users have not reacted well to the news of the closure of the first Call of Duty: Warzoneconsidered too hasty by Activision Blizzardgiven yesterday by the company through its social channels.

“The servers will be shut down a year after we stop adding new content to Warzone 1, that’s crazy,” commented one user on Reddit. Another retorted, “That’s a pathetic level of support for a triple-A company.” A third player pointed out that there are many Call of Duty: Warzone fans who will no longer play a chapter in the series, given the trend, simply because they don’t want to migrate to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Others have pointed out that many in-game purchases will no longer be usable so soon after the game’s launch (it’s only been around three years): “If only they had done what Overwatch 2 and Counter-Strike 2 did for the transfer of content… this choice makes me never want to buy anything from COD again.” Basically, many feel that they have literally thrown away their money, considering how little time they have been able to use what they have purchased.

In the meantime, the fourth season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been launched, with which the title of the game has become Call of Duty: Warzone, just to add some confusion.