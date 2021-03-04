Call of Duty: Warzone has been teasing a nuclear explosion for quite a while now, and although rumors are once again swirling that the destruction of Verdansk is imminent, it seems some players decided to take things into their own hands: by making their very own bomb out of cars. And yes, it did break the server, what did you expect?

The experiment was conducted by streamer MarleyThirteen, who enlisted 149 followers to join him in a Warzone game to create the “biggest explosion Verdansk has ever seen” (thanks, VGC). The players agreed on a ceasefire and were tasked with finding as many vehicles as possible, with MarleyThirteen’s team picking up recon contracts to show upcoming rings and the location of “ground zero”. Players were also told to pick up as much cash as possible – and use all that money to buy a bunch of cluster strikes.

The group didn’t exactly get it right the first time, or even the second: on the first attempt one player accidentally used their cluster strike too early, while on the second players drove into the vehicle pile so fast that it caused damage and mini -explosions, creating a chain reaction instead of one big fireball. Third time’s the charm, as they say, and with some careful driving and queuing under MarleyThirteen’s direction, the group managed to get their desired explosion. Unsurprisingly, it crashed the server, as the game was unable to process all those cluster strikes and burning vehicles.

Perhaps it’s not quite the glamorous end-of-season nuke event players imagined – but I guess that’s close enough.