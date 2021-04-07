Call of Duty: Warzone’s upcoming nuke event doesn’t officially begin for another two weeks, but some players have seen the missiles launch and land early – with hilarious results.

Redditor AmedeeO10 uploaded footage of a King Slayer Trios match of the battle royale in which the nukes launched into the sky then fell back to earth with no accompanying graphical effect. Talk about an anti-climax.

[SPOILER] Game glitched and showed part of the upcoming nuke event (w / voice lines) desde r / CODWarzone This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

“Was playing a game of King Slayers when missiles started launching and then crashing / disappearing in the ground,” AmedeeO10 said.

“My assumption is that this is a part of the upcoming nuke event in Warzone. You can also hear some dialogue between Russian operators.”

Even better is footage showing one of these missiles landing up close. Here’s ModernWarzone with the footage:

The best size reference you? Ll get for the missiles flying over Verdansk pic.twitter.com/UgLYM6Ejtb – ModernWarzone ?? (@ModernWarzone) April 6, 2021

Warzone is no stranger to glitches (and the recent mid-season two update hasn’t gone down well), but this is certainly one of my favorite so far. It also gives us a preview of what this nuke event, which will lead into a 1980s-themed refresh of Verdansk, will look like.

Warzone is currently going through a losing battle against a zombie outbreak on the map (remember, Modern Warfare, Black Ops and Zombies all share the same timeline now), and the monsters are spreading across Verdansk. When season two ends in two weeks, Captain Price and co will nuke everything from orbit. After all, it’s the only way to be sure.

Until then, keep an eye out for a big – and for now harmless – missile heading towards your face.