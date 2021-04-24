Call of Duty: Warzone players have found a way to get under the new Verdansk ’84 map just two days after it came out.

Players are reporting being killed by enemies they can’t see at a few points of interest on the map: Stadium and Airport.

Eurogamer news cast: is Sony’s U-turn on PS3 and Vita games just delaying the inevitable?

It turns out there is a simple, easy to execute glitch that lets players get under both areas and shoot enemies unseen.

Redditor WeeabooDude762 uploaded a video to the Warzone subreddit showing just how easy it is to get under Airport. Most worrying, players are also able to zipline their way out from underneath the map, so when the circle closes in, exploiters can escape the area and continue playing.

Under the map Glitch at Airport desde r / CODWarzone

In the below clip, redditor ZELDA_AS_A_BOY is killed by a player who is under Stadium. (Warning: there are some swears in frustration in the video.)

As you’d expect, players have taken to social media to complain about this game-breaking glitch:



@Activision There is currently a barrier glitch to get under the map at stadium in warzone. I don? T know how it? S done but I was killed twice by a team that was under the map. Pls fix? – debbinb (@ Devin01061667) April 23, 2021





Just died to 2 different teams in warzone 1 team was through a wall through TV station. Came back from gulag died to a guy under the map in stadium @Treyarch please fix the game – Chris (@ chris_1998123) April 24, 2021



Hey @RavenSoftware.

Came across him on the new Warzone map today. I? D appreciate a swift ban … Dude was under the map middle of Stadium. Not sure how often this is going on but he took great pleasure in taking out two squads then himself after I said I was recording him pic.twitter.com/VkJk4HlK30 – JDfromNY (@ JDfromNY206) April 24, 2021





This significant exploit comes just two days after Warzone’s nuke event obliterated present day Verdansk and ushered in a version of the map set in spring 1984.

This latest glitch is something players were able to do in the old map at various points over the last year.

There’s no word yet from developer Raven when this glitch may get sorted out. Until then, proceed to Stadium and Airport with caution.