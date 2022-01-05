With the release of Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Activision is back to plow the battlefields best known and probably most popular with fans, namely those of the Second World War. Those who have followed the game, however, know well that over the last few years the franchise of the well-known shooter has diversified, adding to the classic online multiplayer also the mode battle royale, which became such a global success that it was subsequently separated from the main title and proposed as a free-to-play experience in its own right. Call Of Duty Warzone has therefore polarized the attention and satisfied those who were looking for an alternative to the various Fortnite, PUBG or Apex Legends, being continuously supported, updated and renewed year after year.

The new map, released for the occasion together with Vanguard, in addition to changing its name (it is called in fact Caldera), changes the connotations of the in-game experience, aligning all the improvements obtained on Modern Warfare, Cold War and Vanguard under a single synchronized progression.

The initial glance is truly remarkable: the colors and rich vegetation of this sunny Pacific island are truly a visual panacea, far from the dilapidated man-made structures that accompanied us during the two years of Verdansk. Like any self-respecting battle royale, even in Warzone Pacific the open spaces are exaggerated and interspersed with a few but recognizable points of interest, which obviously during the matches are populated by players frantically searching for the best equipment.



Among them, we mention Peak, a metal structure of Nazi origin located on the rocks of a gigantic dormant volcano, where you can enjoy an excellent view from above of the whole island and the most experienced snipers can take advantage of it to eliminate some distracted fighters, and then escape through the cable car. Or the Ruins, an abandoned archaeological site almost entirely engulfed by the lush and intrusive flora of the Caldera, where close combat is the order of the day, especially when the game is over. Caldera Capital City it is instead one of the most popular places on the map, thanks to the variety of buildings that hide very interesting loot.

While Warzone Pacific has a lot in common with its predecessor, the developers have made some changes.

Nothing invasive that would risk ruining that perfect formula so loved by fans, but something that in a certain sense broadened the possibilities of a canonical gameplay and refreshed the general experience to whet the interest of those who look out for the first time in this mode.

For example in Vanguard Royale players can fly aircraft other than a helicopter: we are therefore talking about real ones twin-engine airplanes of the Second World War, able to cover great distances in a short time and unload massive doses of lead on the unfortunates left on the ground. On the other hand, there are AA guns to counteract the bombing from the sky, giving rise to adrenaline-pumping vertical battles.

Caldera represents a solid start to the new Warzone season

Unfortunately, many of the game modes will make available to players exclusively Call Of Duty: Vanguard equipment, excluding everything that is present in the two previous games. The Cold War and Modern Warfare loadouts are (for the moment?) Relegated to a occasional use and it is a shame, considering how long it took to upgrade certain weapons to the maximum, only to not be able to fully exploit them.

Even technically the title is far from surprising and once again lacks a dedicated update for the latest generation consoles, which more than any other platform find themselves sacrificed compared to others. Graphically, there is no objection to that gap between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S versions or between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: although the most recent platforms have been on the market for more than a year, Activision still does not consider it necessary to develop a dedicated version of Warzone. at the next-gen.

Apart from a few rare bugs and sudden disconnections, the game works perfectly and during our tests we did not find the presence of cheaters. Whether or not it is due to the Ricochet anti-cheat filter so much heralded by the publisher, we cannot know, but undoubtedly it represents a further obstacle for anyone who wants to participate in games and win incorrectly and therefore a great advantage for all players worthy of the title.

We are only in its infancy, but this Caldera represents a solid start to the new Warzone season, a team increasingly rich in contents of the Call Of Duty brand: at this point, we can’t wait to find out what the future holds.