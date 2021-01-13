Raven Software has issued an update for Call of Duty: Warzone, nerfing Black Ops Cold War weapons for the second time in a week.

The dreaded DMR 14 has seen the following new nerfs:

Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

Damage falloff ranges decreased: 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units)

Recoil increased: Increased moderately for second and third bullet; Increased slightly for subsequent bullets

Locational damage multipliers adjusted: Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units; Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~ 8%)

Here’s the nerf to the Type 63:

Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

Damage falloff ranges decreased: 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units)

And the Burst Pistol (Diamatti):

Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~ 11%)

Some attachments for these weapons have been nerfed, too:

DMR 14:

Front Grip: Vertical recoil reduction removed; Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

Field Agent Foregrip: Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25%; Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 35% to 30%

Type 63:

Front Grip: Vertical recoil reduction removed; Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip: Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30%; Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40%

Burst Pistol:

Akimbo – All location damage multipliers set to 1

Second time lucky for Raven, then, whose initial nerfs to these Black Ops Cold War weapons did not go far enough.

Meanwhile, the update fixes the infinite stim that had plagued Warzone recently (the player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade), and updates the stats of the Gallantry (Mac-10) blueprint to match the base Mac -10 after it was discovered the premium skin provided a gameplay advantage.

And finally, seasonal challenges are fixed to appear and track as intended.

Overall, a much-needed update (patch notes in full here). It’ll be interesting to see how the Warzone meta changes as a result.