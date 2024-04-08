On March 21st Activision finally released Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, the long-awaited portable version of the multiplayer shooter. Unfortunately, players quickly reported a number of problemsincluding major instability with the Android version.

Activision also published a new update that would introduce a Call of Duty Warzone Mobile significant amount of bots which should make finding matches easier and should help new players who need not particularly skilled opponents to start learning.

The arrival of the bots had already been officially confirmed, but some players believe that the presence of the bots is more harm than help.