On March 21st Activision finally released Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, the long-awaited portable version of the multiplayer shooter. Unfortunately, players quickly reported a number of problemsincluding major instability with the Android version.
Activision also published a new update that would introduce a Call of Duty Warzone Mobile significant amount of bots which should make finding matches easier and should help new players who need not particularly skilled opponents to start learning.
The arrival of the bots had already been officially confirmed, but some players believe that the presence of the bots is more harm than help.
The bot problem in Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
On Redditusers are voicing their concerns about Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: some say it's impossible to play more than one or two games before getting bored due to the bots and their behaviors.
It seems that the problem is more widespread in multiplayer matches of the classic modesbut it seems that Battle Royale also includes many computer-controlled opponents.
Generally, i bot characters they are incredibly easy to spot, as they often wander aimlessly, shooting at enemies without caring about many factors and performing meaningless actions, which doesn't help to truly feel part of a living and believable world.
It also appears that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile generated only $2.3 million in two weeks.
