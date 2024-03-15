













We are just a few days away from the long-awaited launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. With this, players will be able to venture into the enormous pitched battles of COD from anywhere with the help of their cell phone. Which will further expand the ways to enjoy this Activision saga

Due to the proximity we decided to make a small guide with everything you need to know to jump into this experience. From your arrival date, your cell phone requirements, its size and other details that you should take into account.

What you should know about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

When is Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile released?

The launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile It is planned for next March 21. From that day on, players will be able to download it and enjoy it on their devices, as long as they are able to run it without problems.

From now on, registration is already available for those who want to play them from day one. All you have to do is go to their official site. There you will find the registration links for either Android or iOS, depending on the mobile device you use.

It should be noted that players who register before its official launch on March 21 will receive rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Among them there are skins, a couple of weapons and decoration elements for them. Be sure to redeem these rewards before April 3 if you pre-register.

How much will it cost?

Like Warzone for consoles Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile It will be totally free to play. Once it is available, you do not have to make any kind of payment in the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to be able to play. Just download it and that's it.

Source: Activision.

Of course, like its older brother, it has an in-game store. Here you can buy skins, battle passes, weapon aspects and much more with real money. So in a way the cost will be what you want to invest in it to customize to your experience.

What are the cell phone requirements to run Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile?

Currently there are a huge number of different cell phone models and not all of them are capable of running Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Here we leave you the minimum requirements, as well as the recommended ones to enjoy this experience on Android and iOS.

Minimum requirements for Android:

Operating system: Android 10 or later

Ram: 4 GB

GPU: Adreno 618/Helio G70 or better

Free hard disk space: 3.6 GB

Recommended requirements for Android

Operating system: Android 12 or later

Ram: 6GB

GPU: Adreno 660/Helio G85 or better

Free hard disk space: 3.6 GB

Source: Activision

Minimum requirements for iOS

Operating system: iOS 16 or later

Ram: 3GB

Processor: Apple A11 Bionic or later (except iPhone 8)

Free hard disk space: 3.6 GB

Recommended requirements for iOS

Operating system: iOS 16 or later

Ram: 6GB

Processor: Apple A13 Bionic or later (except iPhone 8)

Free hard disk space: 3.6 GB

How long can it be finished?

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile It is an experience that practically has no end.. You can jump into their games as many times as you want to continue gathering experience. Furthermore, the rivals always change, since you face other real players, so each deployment is different.

Source: Activision.

It will also have a constant flow of new content in the form of future seasons. As if that were not enough, each of these will have its own battle pass which allows you to unlock more items as you continue playing. So you could spend anywhere from just a few hours to hundreds.

What is Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile about?

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile It's a battle royale. That is, in it players fight against hundreds of opponents until only one of them remains.. They can do this individually or with a squad. Participating in matches and completing daily challenges grants players experience and allows them to advance in the Battle Pass.

Source: Activision

A peculiarity of Warzone Mobile is that Players will be able to share their progress here with console Warzone and Moder Warfare III multiplayer. In addition, there will be certain objects, weapons and operators that can be used between all of these games. Will they download it?

