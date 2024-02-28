Activision has finally announced the official release date of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on iOS and Android, along with all the details on the game.

Activision has announced the exit date official of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on iOS and Android: the long-awaited reduction of the famous battle royale will be available in free-to-play format on the App Store and Google Play starting from March 21st. Able to total over 45 million pre-registrations in the first months, which today they became 50 millionCall of Duty: Warzone Mobile concluded a limited access period which allowed the development team to collect valuable feedback useful for refining and improving the experience in view of the launch of the final version. The game will debut two large-scale maps, fan favorites Verdansk and Rebirth Island, as well as a variety of scenarios for multiplayer modes such as Shipment and Shoot House. It will be possible use touch controls or the controlleras well as set various accessibility options.

Shared progression and more Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will introduce a progression system shared with consoles and PCwhich means that we will be able to grow our character and increase his level by playing on any device, as long as we log in with our Activision ID. The sharing mechanisms will extend to weapons, accessories, the Battle Pass and all bundles available in the store, as well as the friends list. Useful social features will also allow us to listen to nearby conversations thanks to proximity chat, as well as their last words via death chat.