There exit date from Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile she popped up App Store: according to this information, the mobile version of the famous battle royale will be available starting May 15, 2023.

Presented with a trailer at Call of Duty Next, Warzone Mobile will consolidate the presence of the Activision franchise on iOS And android with a competitive multiplayer experience that promises great things.

“Combining the unique gameplay of Call of Duty: Warzone with up to 120 player real-time matches on mobile, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will redefine what battle royale is all about,” reads the game’s official synopsis.

“With the new Call of Duty 2.0 technology, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players will share social features such as friends, chat channels, XP, weapon inventories, loadouts and the Battle Pass between platforms for a truly Call of Duty experience. really connected.”

“Designed for mobile, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will have dedicated events, playlists and content, and extensive command customization options for veterans and new recruits alike.”