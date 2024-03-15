Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will offer an authentic experienceextremely close to the one available on PC and console: it is on this point that it beats, with great determination, the launch trailer of the game just released by Activision.

Available on iOS and Android starting March 21, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will include the same mechanics and the same structure which have allowed the free-to-play battle royale to become popular in recent years, but in a portable dimension.

Not only that: in addition to an excellent technical sector in the mobile sector, it will be possible to count on cross-progression regarding the level of weapons and the character, carrying forward one's progress regardless of the platform used.