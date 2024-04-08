Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile also made its debut on the Japanese market and obviously couldn't miss a Japanese launch trailer completely out of mind to celebrate the event.

In the video, made with real actors, we see a boy trying his hand at Activision's battle royale on his smartphone but suddenly the world around him changes, taking up the logic of the shooter and putting hordes of passers-by against each other in an attempt to crown a single winner.

According to initial data, it seems that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has generated only 2.3 million dollars in two weeks, but the popularity of the franchise and the great success already achieved on iOS and Android with Call of Duty Mobile they will certainly allow him to catch up.