The launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is enriched with a special event to celebrate the arrival of the game. Titled “Operation: Day Zero,” this limited-time event will kick off on March 22, immediately following the game's official debut, introducing players to a dynamic adventure spanning the contested zones of Verdansk and Rebirth Island. During the event, participants will be challenged to compete in six distinct areas, each offering unique challenges and the chance to earn various rewards. The objective for players will be to complete specific “Event Actions” associated with each zone, allowing them to accumulate Event Points (PE). These points will not only contribute to individual progress, offering personal rewards, but will also be crucial to achieving community goals.

In fact, the collective dynamic of the event provides that the PE earned individually by the participants is added to the total points of the community, with the aim of unlocking the Day Zero areas. An area will be considered “unlocked” when the sum of XP collected by the community reaches the required threshold, a figure that will be constantly updated and visible within the game, allowing players to monitor progress towards the common goal. The initiative represents a unique opportunity for fans of the Call of Duty series and newcomers to immerse themselves in a shared gaming experience, where teamwork and individual commitment translate into tangible benefits for the entire community of players.