













Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Reveals Operation Day Zero Event Rewards









Activision revealed that Operation Day Zero will start on March 22one day after the release of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. During this event, you will play with millions of players from around the world who have already pre-registered for this title.

You will carry out individual challenges, which will serve to unlock collective rewards to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare III.

In Operation Day Zero you will have actions to complete in six areasfive of which will be distributed in Verdansk and the remaining area will be Rebirth Island.

Each time you complete any of the required actions, you will earn Event Points and your effort will be combined with that of the other players. Each zone and its respective collective reward will be unlocked once players have accumulated the required Event Points.

Join us on March 22nd to play Operation: Day Zero, our limited-time community event! 🤜🤛 Battle your way through various zones across Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Call of Duty #WarzoneMobile to claim rewards across Call of Duty. The more you play, the more everyone gets! pic.twitter.com/YYwFSAduM3 — Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (@WarzoneMobile) March 18, 2024

At the end of Operation Day Zero, players who participated will be able to earn collective rewards. On the other hand, individual rewards will be awarded based on the total amount of Event Points you contributed to the community total.

These are the actions that will give Event Points:

Open an Operation Day Zero supply crate or supply drop

Eliminate an enemy.

Complete a contract.

Use a score streak.

Hit a headshot.

Acquire items at Buying Stations

The best way to acquire Event Points will be through Battle Royale games, but if while waiting for your squad you want to play a Multiplayer game, you can also collect points, although not in the same amount.

Source: Activision

As the event progresses, different areas will be unlocked, depending on the collective effort to obtain the Event Points.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile – Collective rewards per unlocked zone

We also have information about the collective rewards that you will obtain per unlocked area when playing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile during the event Operation Day Zero:

“Gilded Devil King” Large Decal: Zone 1

“Scorched Beginnings” animated calling card: zone 2

“Golden Blaze” emblem: zone 3

Weapon Skin X12 “Golden Flame”: Zone 4

M4 “Heavy Thunder” Weapon Skin – Zone 5

Ghost Operator Skin “Golden Phantom”: zone 6

On the other hand, these are the individual rewards:

“Crimson Blaze” Emblem

“Nightmare Rift” business card

“Forsaken Past” Emblem

“Tearing Me Apart” Sticker

Weapon Skin for the “Demon's Claw” Battle Knife

“Last Word” amulet

“Hell Scrapper” combat vehicle skin

Large “Nightmare Inferno” decal

Weapon Skin X12 “Crimson Prince”

“Vengeful Devil King” large decal

M4 “Raging Blaze” Weapon Skin

Ghost Operator Skin “Bloody Reaper”

Both individual and collective rewards will be available to claim in the Event Store starting March 31 and ending April 3 at 11:59 Central Time.

