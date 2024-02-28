













Call of Duty Warzone Mobile reveals its launch date for Latam









It is worth noting that fans have been eagerly awaiting this announcement because this mobile game is part of the new ecosystem of the entire Call of Duty where accounts level up and so on.

In this precise case, Warzone Mobile joins Moderen Warfare III and also Warzone 2.0 and thus start a new era in CoD. It is worth noting that this version will give you access to the operators, weapons, vehicles and more that were available in the battle royale that came out with the return of Modern Warfare.

Don't lose sight of the fact that this mobile game will give you the same experience as when you fell into Verdansk where 120 players fought to survive, entered the Gulag and looked for a second chance.

Source: Activision

It is worth emphasizing that both Verdansk and Rebirth Island are the maps available in this mobile title. If you are one of those who loved the first version of this battle royale, you will be pleased to know that you will be able to return to that iconic place that many miss.

Likewise, Rebirth Island changed the experience from when it was first released, offering a smaller map size which favors non-stop action matches. You'll fight inside the central prison complex or roam the outer edges of the island, moving from building to building or taking your chances with outdoor shooting.

Source: Activision

Matches here use Respawn rules whereby players can respawn as long as one of their teammates is still alive on the map, bypassing the Gulag to get back into the action as quickly as possible.

We also recommend: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2.0 present the Season 2 Battle Pass

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has progression shared with the other CoDs

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is packed with many fan-favorite weapons and operatorscoming from Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2.0 on console and PC, offering a connected experience.

Unlock a new weapon when you play Modern Warfare III or Warzone 2.0 on console or PC and will also be available in Warzone Mobile. Unlock an Operator in Warzone Mobile and bring them to Modern Warfare III or Warzone 2.0 on console or PC too.

If you dare to pre-register you can get some of the following benefits:

The “Condemned” Ghost Operator Skin

The M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Skins

The “Foes Flame” vinyl

The “Dark Familiar” emblem

Excited about this announcement? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

(Visited 248 times, 248 visits today)