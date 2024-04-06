It's been two weeks since the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and the mobile market analytics company AppMagic has drawn the first conclusions of results which so far appear quite disappointing. From March 21st to April 4th, the new COD would in fact have produced revenues for only $2.3 million, less than what Call of Duty: Mobile made in the same period. Consider that platform royalties and taxes must be deducted from revenues. In total, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has so far produced revenues of $3.1 million, also considering the soft launch period.

Other data

Disappointing results for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile so far

The peak spending it would have occurred on March 22nd and would have reached just 245.5 thousand dollars. In the following days there would be a decline, with the average daily spending reaching $140,000.

Needless to say, the first territory for expenditure was the USA, which produced 55% of the 2.3 million dollars. This is followed by Japan (6.9%), Mexico (5%), the United Kingdom (2.5%) and Brazil (2.2%).

Yet there was no shortage of downloads, given that according to AppMagic they would have reached the remarkable figure of 20.7 million, with the majority of installations recorded in the first three days. The peak was reached on March 23 with 3.96 million downloads. Currently the average of installations daily fluctuates between 370,000 and 400,000.

32% of installations were done in the United States, 11.2% in Mexico, 6% in Brazil, 6.3% in the United Kingdom and 4% in India.

For comparison's sake, Call of Duty: Mobile's launch was significantly bigger, generating $14 million in revenue in its first two weeks, producing an average of $1 million in revenue per day. It was also downloaded 66 million times, most of them in the first three days.

However, it must be said that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is very different from Call of Duty: Mobile. The second is a completely standalone title, while the first allows cross-progression with the PC and console versions. So many may simply have chosen not to abandon the “major” versions of the game to switch to the mobile one and may have made their purchases on PC and console.