Activision has released a developer diary video on Call of Duty: Warzone Mobileconfirming the exit period already announced previously for the portable version of the famous battle royale shooter, which will therefore arrive in spring 2024.
At this point there isn't much left, considering that we are now at the end of 2023 and the arrival of the game is therefore expected between March and June 2024.
This is in fact the same time window that was already announced last October, when the game was postponed until next year, a sign that at this point the development process is proceeding quickly according to schedule and there should be no further delays .
Confirmation of the arrival in spring 2024 was provided by studio head Chris Plummer, who shared some information about it in the video on the end-of-year updates regarding Call of Duty Warzone Mobile.
An evolving game
The video also allows you to see the evolutions made to the game still in development, in technical terms regarding graphics and other features, as well as content, balance and gameplay elements.
All of this paints a decidedly positive picture for the evolving project, which should be in top form in the spring of 2024, when the title will be in complete form. Meanwhile, we saw that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile already had more than 45 million pre-registrations last October and the total at this point should be significantly higher, just to give an idea of the expectation surrounding the game in question.
