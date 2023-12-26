Activision has released a developer diary video on Call of Duty: Warzone Mobileconfirming the exit period already announced previously for the portable version of the famous battle royale shooter, which will therefore arrive in spring 2024.

At this point there isn't much left, considering that we are now at the end of 2023 and the arrival of the game is therefore expected between March and June 2024.

This is in fact the same time window that was already announced last October, when the game was postponed until next year, a sign that at this point the development process is proceeding quickly according to schedule and there should be no further delays .

Confirmation of the arrival in spring 2024 was provided by studio head Chris Plummer, who shared some information about it in the video on the end-of-year updates regarding Call of Duty Warzone Mobile.