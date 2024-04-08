













Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile receives optimizations for better performance









The arrival of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile impacted the mobile gaming community, especially because it is an experience that reminds us of the first version of the CoD Battle Royale. Now, this release is far from perfect, so Activision He already got to work to solve several of the players' concerns.

First of all, on phones with an operating system Android, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile had adjustments to the default settings, as the default was higher than it should be. Likewise, Activision also sought more resources before the game began. With that, the visual presentation is much more worthy.

On the other hand, a bug was solved that caused there to be many vehicles on the map, causing performance problems and even sudden drops in the gaming experience.

If that wasn't enough, we also have the option to re-enter the game in case of an unexpected disconnection.

We optimize to #WarzoneMobile thanks for your comments.

We've released an update that addresses the issues that were affecting players the most, with more fixes arriving in this new season and over the course of the month.

Thank you for playing our title! We will keep you informed. pic.twitter.com/Vi469UPgCM — Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile LATAM (@WZMobile_LATAM) April 3, 2024

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and heating issues are addressed

One of the constant concerns on the part of the players is that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile overheated after just one game. Activision knows this very well and they are working on several solutions to make the experience the best possible for the greatest number of players.

To achieve this, the frame rate was adjusted so that the temperature is maintained and players perform better. There are several more factors to consider, but we are working on all possible solutions in a timely manner.

Additionally, real efforts are being made to make matchmaking feel fairer for players. Even taking into account the variable of using a control instead of the touch screen.

With this and more, players are expected to better enjoy Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Don't stop following the conversation on our Discord and don't miss our news at Google news.

