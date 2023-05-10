According to the Apple App Store, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile it would have been postponedtherefore it will no longer be released during the current month, i.e. May 2023. The new release date would be November 1, 2023.

We use the conditional because there is no official confirmation from activisioneven if we can consider the source of the information very reliable and not very prone to jokes.

The message that users who book Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile are receiving is explicit and leaves room for few doubts:

“Thank you for pre-ordering Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile onApp Store. We want you to know that the developer, Activision Publishing, has postponed the launch date. The game is expected to launch on November 1, 2023.”

Users are then directed to the official Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile website for more information and are invited to manage their reservations via the App Store settings menu.

Now we just have to wait for Activision to officially confirm the news. In the meantime, we can continue playing Call of Duty: Mobile or Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.