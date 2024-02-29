Starting March 21, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be available globally on iOS and Android devices. At launch, two of the most popular maps will be available: Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Verdansk, the map that marked the debut of Battle Royale in Warzone, makes its return in the mobile version, allowing players to relive the experience where it all began in 2020. With the capacity to host up to 120 players per game , Verdansk is preparing to become the scene of intense clashes, offering a vast metropolis full of areas to explore and scour for loot. Rebirth Island also makes its return to Warzone Mobile, presenting itself with a Return mode that will involve 48 players. This map, with its small size, revolutionized the Battle Royale experience at the time of its launch, offering continuous, non-stop action, ideal for those looking for quick, adrenaline-filled battles.

In addition to the Battle Royale mode, Warzone Mobile also introduces multiplayer support, allowing you to immerse yourself in classic Call of Duty action across different maps and modes, including Shipment, Shoot House and Scrapyard. A distinctive element of Warzone Mobile is its progression system shared with the console and PC versions of Warzone and Modern Warfare III. By logging in with their Activision ID, players will be able to carry over all content acquired in Modern Warfare III and Warzone, making it available throughout the Call of Duty ecosystem. This includes player level, weapon level, and Battle Pass progression. Players who register for free will receive exclusive in-game bonuses, including the “Condemned” Ghost Operator Skin, M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” weapon blueprints, as well as the sticker “Foes Flame” and the “Dark Familiar” emblem.