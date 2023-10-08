The maps Of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile they are ready, or so the new one claims trailer published by Activision, perhaps to reassure users who are waiting to get their hands on the reduction for iOS and Android of the famous battle royale.

As we know, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been postponed to Spring 2024 and its 45 million pre-registered players they will therefore still have to have a little patience, but the package definitely promises well.

The video shows the locations of Shoot House, Verdansk, Rebirth Island and Shipmentall available in the game and designed to support the different modes that have always characterized the Warzone experience.