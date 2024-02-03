













In this link You can register for the opportunity to play this highly anticipated mobile title developed by Digital Legends Entertainment, Beenox, Activision Shanghai Studio and Solid State Studios.

The company highlighted the new era that involves Call of Duty: Warzone Mobilewhich features real ways to level up across all of the franchise's titles with Battle Pass and BlackCell.

This shares technology with the other deliveries and it is possible to earn shared XP as well as level up your weapons in a real way.

It is even feasible to advance them in CoD: Modern Warfare III and the original CoD:Warzoneavailable on larger systems.

Thanks to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Players will be able to enjoy a connected experience across the franchise's current games.

Activision also highlighted that with this title it is possible again to immerse yourself in maps such as Verdansk and Rebirth Island, which are highly appreciated by players.

The fights in this Battle Royale for iOS and Android pit 120 players against each other in large battles.

2023, consider yourself wrapped 🕛 🎇 Our New Year's resolution is to see all of you in #WarzoneMobile in early 2024…And to not lose our gulags. A big thank you for all your support this year. We'll see you soon 👀🪂 pic.twitter.com/u9Lix6SEjt — Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (@WarzoneMobile) December 31, 2023

However, in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile It is possible to form teams to fight on more compact multiplayer maps and content from the series, such as Shipment, Shoot House and Scrapyard.

Fountain: Activision.

All that remains is to be aware of when the servers of this title will open, which promises to bring all the action of the original Warzone in the palm of the hand. By subscribing you will be aware of when all the action will begin.

