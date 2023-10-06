Activision Blizzard has postponed the launch of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. Previously scheduled for 2023, the version of the battle royale for iOS and Android devices will be available during the course of the spring of 2024.

The confirmation came during the Call of Duty: Next which aired yesterday, where for the occasion Activision revealed that at launch, in addition to the Verdansk map, players will be able to battle in the 120 player mode also Rebirth Island.