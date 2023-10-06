Activision Blizzard has postponed the launch of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. Previously scheduled for 2023, the version of the battle royale for iOS and Android devices will be available during the course of the spring of 2024.
The confirmation came during the Call of Duty: Next which aired yesterday, where for the occasion Activision revealed that at launch, in addition to the Verdansk map, players will be able to battle in the 120 player mode also Rebirth Island.
Over 45 million pre-registered players
As revealed by Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile can already boast the beauty of 45 million pre-registered players on both iOS and Android. Dizzying numbers but all in all not surprising considering the popularity of the shooter series.
The game is currently in development at Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Digital Legends and Solid State Studios and in addition to the battle royale it will include classic multiplayer modes such as team deathmatch and demolition, thus offering an all-round multiplayer experience on smartphones and tablets.
